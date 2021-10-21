Zac Brown Explains Why 'The Comeback' Is The 'Best Album' He's Made

Speaking about songwriting, Brown revealed to fans the two most difficult parts of the process: The “blank canvas, looking at that blank abyss,” and “getting every single line of the song where it’s serving the song poetically…Because sometimes, the first thing you think of is okay, and it works. But a lot of times it’s not, and when you collaborate, when you write with other people, you all sit down and agree. You have to have no ego about it, and when the best idea pops up, everyone knows it.

“…It’s all about positivity, it’s all about how we can encourage each other to remain creative until we find the absolute best for that specific line,” he continued, pointing out that “Goodbye In Her Eyes” took Brown 11 years to finish writing because two lines weren’t ready yet. Still, when a song is right, the emotion hits: Brown also revealed that the song that means the most to him is “The Man Who Loves You The Most.” Brown wrote the song for his daughters, and it’s a struggle to perform live because “if I think about them, if I picture one of them when I’m singing the song, it’s over.” Even the “burliest” of men will tear up thinking of their daughters during the song, Brown observed.

Bones noted that Zac Brown Band’s performance is “unparalleled” live, whether they’re playing their original material or covering songs that fans might not expect, including by Metallica and Queen. Brown said they’ve “gotta have curveballs,” so each band member picks their own song on “The Comeback Tour” to surprise the audience. The setlist changes every night, with the exception of opening with “Homegrown,” “to get the energy and the vibe right,” Brown explained.

“My favorite part about performing live is getting to connect with the fans, getting to see them eye to eye,” Brown said. He continued: “Music’s so powerful, and I feel like especially these times right now, in our country where there’s so much craziness going on, that we can be united. To me, that’s the America that I know…My favorite part is that connection that I get, that energetic connection with all those people.”