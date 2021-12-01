Dan + Shay Kick Off December With A Festive Gift To Fans

By Kelly Fisher

December 2, 2021

88th Annual Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony
Photo: Getty Images North America

It’s officially Christmas for Dan + Shay!

The award-winning country duo donned their best suits and bow ties for a festive new music video that just dropped Wednesday (December 1). “IT’S ALREADY DECEMBER, the snow’s fallin’ too (well, everywhere but nashville), so we made an officially christmas music video for you,” Dan + Shay announced on Instagram, cleverly referencing the song. Excited fans gushed that the new music video is the “BEST WAY TO START DECEMBER !!,” and even encouraged the country artists to work on a full-length Christmas album.

The music video shows a family decorating their living room for Christmas while watching Dan + Shay perform one of their newest holiday tracks, “Officially Christmas,” on their TV. Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney pop up on screen, surrounded by brightly-lit Christmas trees and band members decked out in Santa-inspired outfits. Dan + Shay sing in the upbeat track: “It's officially Christmas / And I'm officially yours / I’m officially wishing / For something not in a store / It's already December / The snow's falling too / Then all of a sudden, it's true / It's officially Christmas / Now that I'm with you”

Watch Dan + Shay’s latest Christmas music video here:

