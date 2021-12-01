Keith Urban Stuns Students At Nashville High School With Surprise Visit

Students at a Nashville high school were stunned earlier this week when they got a surprise visit from country music superstar Keith Urban.

The "Blue Ain't Your Color" singer, with the CMA Foundation, stopped by Hillwood High School Tuesday (November 30) afternoon to meet with students in the school's choir, band, orchestra and rock band programs. According to FOX 17, he had a candid conversation with the students about the music industry, answering their questions about performing and songwriting and encouraging them to further their music education. Check out the photos here.

"There is nothing more fulfilling than experiencing the incredible impact music has on a student's life," said Tiffany Kerns, executive director for CMA Foundation. "Whether they are performing music or talking about the transformative power of music, yesterday's school visit reiterated that our priority in education is always our students' ability to be successful, heard, and seen."

Kerns continued, "Keith provided insight on his music journey but more importantly, he shared a commonality with the students – music making is life changing and critical to our next generation."

In addition to their discussion, the country star listened to performances from the String Orchestra and Rock Band, including a rendition of his own 2016 hit "Wasted Time."

The visit comes one day before Urban announced the North American dates for his newest "The Speed of Now World Tour," which kicks off in June 2022 and includes a stop at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on October 7.

"After two years we're finally gonna get the chance to play some of the new songs we haven't done live before," he told People. "We'll throw in a bunch of the songs that everyone comes to hear, a couple of which we'll rework a bit, and it's really gonna be tough to get us off the stage."