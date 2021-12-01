Lizzo Tells The Story Of How She And Adele First Became Friends

Lizzo joked that she met Adele either at a birthday party or a Grammy party and that she has trouble remembering which "because I was drunk at both." The "Rumors" singer sat down with PEOPLE magazine and discussed her friendship with Adele, and how she was honored to have not only been invited to the Adele: One Night Only concert special at the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles, but that she was sat in the front row.

"We have very similar personalities and the way we think, and we just connected in that way," Lizzo said of her friendship with the "Easy On Me" singer. "We're both supreme divas. We know our worth – and we're also both Tauruses!"

As Lizzo reflected on the Adele: On Night Only CBS concert special, she shared how she was in awe of the singer's performance. "It was so crazy; I was turned up. I said, 'Adele's singing like she in the church – she is doing some sanging right now. I need to give her that energy that she deserves.' So, I was living, and we had a lot of fun."

Lizzo also revealed that she had been one of the last guests to arrive at the show, and so she wasn't aware of how A-list the guestlist had been until afterward.

"I didn't really notice everyone that was there because I was the second-to-last person – Drake was after me – but I was the second to last person to show up, and I had like kind of rushed in," Lizzo said. "I saw on Twitter the other day, I was like 'Wait, Donald Glober was there?' Because there was people there that I didn't even realize. All I saw was Oprah and Drake and Tyler Perry. Melissa McCarthy, obviously, I was sitting next to her and we both named Melissa. And of course I saw Ms. 'Help The Killer's Escaping' Sarah Paulson. But it was dark! Then I realized it was all these people there."

Lizzo and Sarah Paulson took on the "Help The Killer's Escaping" TikTok trend while at Adele's concert, where they shared two different versions of the trend to Lizzo's account. Meanwhile, Adele's concert special was recorded in promotion of her new record, 30, which was released on November 19.