Nashville Officer Hit By Stolen Car Released From The Hospital
By Sarah Tate
December 1, 2021
A Metro Nashville police officer who was injured earlier this week when she was struck by a stolen vehicle has been released from the hospital.
On Monday (November 29) afternoon, Officer Jerica Gladston was assisting in a case of a stolen Cadillac sedan, deploying a spike strip, when she was hit by the fleeing vehicle on Cowan Street near Interstate 24. According to FOX 17, two suspects stole the car out of Wilson County and led police on a chase.
Gladston, a three-year veteran of the force, was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for evaluation where she was discovered to have a broken leg and fractured ribs. On Tuesday afternoon, the official Metro Nashville police Twitter gave an update on her condition, saying she was recovering at home and is expected to be ok.
Officer Gladston was discharged from Vanderbilt late this afternoon & is recovering at home from a broken leg & fractured ribs. https://t.co/r4C0NHNWN1— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) December 1, 2021
Jaquille Burns, a 28-year-old out of Murfreesboro, was identified as the driver of the stolen vehicle that struck Gladston as she laid down a spike strip to stop the car, the news outlet reports.
Burns was arrested and is facing several charges including attempted homicide, felony evading arrest and driving on a revoked license. As of Wednesday, he is being held on a $513,000 bond.
Jaquille Burns, 28, of Murfreesboro, the accused driver of the stolen Cadillac that struck Officer Jerica Gladston on Cowan St today, is now charged with attempted homicide, felony evading arrest and driving on revoked license. Bond set at $513k. pic.twitter.com/oATy4CuWGy— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) November 30, 2021