Nashville Officer Hit By Stolen Car Released From The Hospital

A Metro Nashville police officer who was injured earlier this week when she was struck by a stolen vehicle has been released from the hospital.

On Monday (November 29) afternoon, Officer Jerica Gladston was assisting in a case of a stolen Cadillac sedan, deploying a spike strip, when she was hit by the fleeing vehicle on Cowan Street near Interstate 24. According to FOX 17, two suspects stole the car out of Wilson County and led police on a chase.

Gladston, a three-year veteran of the force, was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for evaluation where she was discovered to have a broken leg and fractured ribs. On Tuesday afternoon, the official Metro Nashville police Twitter gave an update on her condition, saying she was recovering at home and is expected to be ok.