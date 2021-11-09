Nashville Woman Arrested After Stealing Car, Falling Asleep Behind Wheel

By Sarah Tate

November 9, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

A Nashville woman was arrested after allegedly stealing a car and falling asleep behind the wheel.

Leah Stumbo was at work on Broadway early Sunday morning (November 7) when she got a call from a co-worker that a woman was stealing her Toyota Corolla from the garage on 3rd Avenue, per WKRN.

"I was really surprised when I got the call that my car was being taken because you hear stories, but you always think, 'oh that will never happen to me,'" she said.

Metro Police responded to the scene where officers and Stumbo found Patrice Jackson asleep behind the wheel of the car. The 43-year-old told police, after they woke her up, that she was looking for an unlocked car because she was cold and wanted to "find her friend," according to an arrest warrant.

The car didn't come away unscathed. During the short drive, Jackson reportedly hit another car and side-swiped the walls. Stumbo was confused about how Jackson managed to drive through the garage. Even though her car has a push start ignition, and was likely unlocked, she had the keys on her at the time.

"I don't know how she did it, honestly. I don't know what happened, but my car was driven," said Stumbo. "Things happen and all we can do is move forward and learn from it."

Jackson was taken into custody where officers discovered she also had an outstanding arrest warrant in Davidson County. She was arrested and charged with theft.

