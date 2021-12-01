Notre Dame Makes Decision On Next Head Coach: Report

The University of Notre Dame has reportedly decided on its next head coach.

CBS Sports reports defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman has been chosen to replace departing head coach Brian Kelly next season.

Freeman, 35, joined the Fighting Irish's coaching staff in 2021 after working as Cincinnati's co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach from 2017-2020, following previous stints as a defensive assistant at Purdue (2013-16) and Kent State (2011-12).

Freeman led a Notre Dame defense that held its final four opponents to a combined 23 points and is a major part of the Fighting Irish's recruiting class currently ranking in the top-five.

Notre Dame will also retain offensive coordinator Tommy Rees, who Kelly reportedly attempted to court to follow him to LSU.

Rees, who played quarterback for the Fighting Irish from 2010-13, notified the current roster about his decision to stay with the program Wednesday (December 1) night, as shown in a video shared by Notre Dame Football's verified Twitter account.

"I just wanted to tell you guys that in person," Rees told the team. "I love you guys. I love this place. I believe we can win a national championship here."