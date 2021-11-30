Here's How Much Brian Kelly Will Make At LSU

It's official: Brian Kelly is leaving South Bend for Baton Rouge.

Louisiana State University officially announced Kelly as its new head football coach on Tuesday (November 30) morning after reports of his decision to leave Notre Dame shocked the college football world Monday (November 29) night.

LSU confirmed Kelly will receive a 10-year, $95 million contract, plus incentives, to become the 34th head coach in program history and was scheduled to address reporters during a press conference at 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday (December 1), according to a news release shared on its official website.

Kelly's new contract places him among the highest-paid coaches in college football, trailing only Alabama's Nick Saban -- who Spotrac reported made an annual salary of $10.7 million -- and tying Texas A&M's Jimbo Fisher.

“Brian Kelly is the epitome of a winner,” said LSU Director of Athletics Scott Woodward. “He has built and sustained success at every program he’s led, from multiple undefeated regular seasons and National Coach of the Year honors to national titles and College Football Playoff berths. His credentials and consistency speak for themselves."