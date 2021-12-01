Priyanka Chopra Opens Up About Her & Nick Jonas' Long-Distance Relationship

Chopra, who has recently re-branding herself to simply go by her first name, Priyanka, shared that the past year has been difficult on her and Jonas' relationship. "This year has been really, really tough," she said in the podcast. "It was really, really tough to be away from home for an entire year, especially at a time when you can't travel to see your family."

While she was in London and Jonas was in the U.S., Chopra's mother and brother were back in her home country, India. The actress explained that it was difficult having to be isolated from the rest of her family in order to help slow the spread of COVID-19. However, at one point Chopra's mother stayed with her for nearly five months, and she and Jonas would fly to each other whenever they could.

"We didn't have a dramatic separation but because he was in and out, we had to be really careful," Chopra said. "He had to quarantine, I had to quarantine whenever we saw each other at that time. And that's usually not conducive to a production schedule because you don't really have much time. You have, like, two days off."

While the couple found it difficult to navigate that period, Chopra explained that the two managed to work things out. In fact, Chopra revealed that sometimes Jonas would fly out to London just for a day so he and Chopra could have dinner with one another.

"We know each other's hearts and we prioritize each other in everything that we do," Chopra said. "We've had individual careers and we're both very clear about never interfering in each others' professional lives because we're always partners and assets."

Chopra opening up about her and Jonas' long-distance relationship follows rumors that were quickly put to bed about her and Jonas potentially splitting. The rumors were spread as Chopra began to rebrand herself, with the actress removing both her surnames from her Instagram account. However, Chopra soon shared a steamy comment on a video of Jonas working out, proving to fans that the two's marriage was as strong as ever. Jonas also shared his love for his wife on Thanksgiving with a post about how he remains grateful for her. December 1 marks the couple's three-year anniversary.