Nick Jonas Shares His Thanks For Priyanka Chopra In Sweet Instagram Post

The photo comes shortly after Chopra herself proved that the couple had no plans of getting divorced when she left a steamy comment on one of Jonas' workout videos.

Rumors that the two may have broken up began to swirl when Chopra removed both her surnames from her Instagram bio. While the removal of the surnames may have been a rebranding technique for Chopra to simply be known by her first name, Priyanka, fans began to speculate that the removal may have a deeper meaning and if Chopra and Jonas were thinking of getting a divorce. However, the couple was quick to dismiss the rumors and show how they are just as in love as ever.

Nick Jonas has had a busy year as he joined his brothers, Kevin and Joe, on tour for a Jonas Brothers reunion. Throughout the recent few months, they helped facilitate proposals and reflected on the mid-2000s, during the height of their popularity. Nick Jonas joked that he wishes he had more recognizable hair once again, and shared that he sometimes missed his curly head of hair.

Touring has not been the only thing the Jonas Brothers have been up to in recent months. The trio released a new single, "Who's In Your Head," alongside a colorful music video that saw them falling into the minds of the girls around them.