Score Tickets To NBA Fan Event During All-Star 2022 In Cleveland

Cleveland is gearing up to host the NBA All-Star 2022 in just a few months, and now, Northeast Ohioans can get their hands on tickets to a fan event. NBA Crossover is set to take place as “an interactive fan event that showcases the convergence of the NBA and pop culture,” according to the NBA. Tickets start at $30. Find more info about the NBA Crossover fan event here. Learn more about upcoming All-Star events here.

The 71st annual NBA All-Star Game slated for Sunday, February 20 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland. That’ll be during the 75th anniversary season of the NBA, according to an NBA press release issued earlier this year. In March, the NBA unveiled its 2022 All-Star logo inspired by its host city. Here's how it represents Cleveland:

“The Land-inspired, primary design features the iconic Terminal Tower on Public Square in downtown Cleveland and three stars for the three Cleveland-hosted NBA All-Star games (1981/Richfield Coliseum, 1997/Gund Arena and now 2022/Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse). The Cleveland Cavaliers’ signature font and team colors – wine and gold – are also incorporated into the primary logo scheme. The secondary logos feature a predominate star design with the Terminal Tower and team colors incorporated.”