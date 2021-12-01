This North Carolina County Is One Of The Laziest In The U.S.

Exercise is one of the best ways to stay healthy, both physically and mentally. While some areas of the country may be more suited for physical activities — with an almost unlimited number of gyms, parks and hiking trails — others don't have as many opportunities.

24/7 Wall St gathered data from County Health Rankings & Roadmaps to determine which counties in the country are the "laziest," or the least physically active, and one in North Carolina made the list. The report, however, does point out that all 50 counties on the list have limited opportunities, falling below the national average for living in proximity to places for exercise such as parks and recreational facilities.

"Insufficient exercise is a major public health challenge across the United States, but in some parts of the country, the problem is far worse than others."

So which North Carolina county is among the "laziest" in America?

No. 20: Hertford County

According to the list, 41.7% of adults in Hertford County don't exercise, while just 59.3% of the population has access to places for physical activity, ranking 1,215th lowest of all 3,100 counties analyzed.

