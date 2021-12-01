TikTok Shows Suspect Pose As Officer During Deadly Michigan School Shooting

Frightening footage is making the rounds on social media after a Michigan high school student took to TikTok during a devastating school shooting on Tuesday (November 30).

The video shows a group of students hiding in a classroom from the suspect, who appears to pose as a law enforcement official in attempt to gain entry into the room. Students point out that the voice on the other side of the door — claiming to be an officer — says “bro.” They noted the “red flag,” and dove out the windows on the other side of the room. The class darts across a snowy courtyard into the door to another wing of the school, where a deputy ushers the students inside. Students are led through another door, exiting the building away from the threat.

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard reportedly confirmed during a press conference Tuesday night that the suspect is believed to have posed as a law enforcement officer in an attempt to gain entry into locked classrooms. The 15-year-old suspect was taken into custody on Tuesday afternoon.

The chaos started with gunfire and shouting over the loudspeaker, according to CNN. Students recalled to the news outlet that “we grabbed calculators, we grabbed scissors just in case the shooter got in and we had to attack them.” Teachers locked doors and students barricaded themselves into rooms, which they’d learned in active shooter drills.

Four students were killed in the shooting: Justin Shilling, 17, Tate Myre, 16, Hanna St. Julian, 14, and Madisyn Baldwin, 17.

Students remembered their classmates after the tragedy, including Myre, who they deemed a “hero.” As of publication time midday Wednesday (December 1), nearly 58,000 people have signed an online petition to rename the Oxford High School Stadium in Myre’s honor. The petition notes that “one of the students was killed in an attempt to disarm the shooter,” referring to Myre. “Tate is not just a hero to his fellow students at Oxford high school but a legend, his act of bravery should be remembered forever and passed down through generations, he put his life in danger to try and help the thousands of other students at Oxford High School,” the petition reads.

Several others were injured and transported to local hospitals. One was a teacher and others were students, according to authorities. The alleged shooter, 15, is a sophomore student of Oxford High School. The sheriff’s office stated: “There was no resistance during the arrest and the suspect has asked for a lawyer and has not made any statements as to a motive.”

The Oxford County Sheriff’s Office added: “Our hearts are with the victim's families, Oxford High School, and the entire Oxford community as we all begin to come to terms with today's horrific events.”