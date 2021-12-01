Tim McGraw Launches The Countdown To Christmas With Festive Song

Now that it’s December, Tim McGraw says the countdown to Christmas has started! The country hitmaker is calling on fans to “celebrate the spirit of the season all over the world.”

Of course, festivities com with the help of McGraw’s latest holiday single, “Christmas All Over The World.” The festivities track celebrates those hanging Christmas lights from a cactus in the desert, all the way to those hanging mistletoe in Tokyo — and everywhere in between. The country crooner sings: “When the bells, the bells / The bells are ringing / The joy, the joy / The joy they're bringing / The bells, the bells / The bells are ringing / For every boy and girl” Listen to the song here: