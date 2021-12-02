Family Of Daniel Robinson Organizes Public Search In Buckeye

A public volunteer search has been organized for a missing Arizona man. Geologist Daniel Robinson was last seen on the morning of June 23, 2021 leaving his work site in Buckeye, Arizona. Robinson's Jeep Renegade was found a month later by a rancher about two and a half miles from the work site.

Now, Robinson's family is asking for your help in finding him. A search has been organized for Saturday, December 4th, 2021. The search will begin at 7:00 a.m. and will last until 11:00 a.m. There will be a safety briefing that volunteers are encouraged to attend at 6:45 a.m. Volunteers will meet at Sun Valley Parkway and Cactus Rd in Buckeye.

Organizers are asking for both foot searchers and those with 4x4 vehicles such as ATVs.

The search will take place near the Hassayampa River wash south parallel and west of the location where Daniel's Jeep was found.

The first city search for Robinson will begin at 3:00 p.m. on December 4th and last until 5:30 p.m. Volunteers will meet at 705 E. McDowell Road in Phoenix.

Click here for more information about the search.

The family has set up a GoFundMe to aid in search efforts. Click here to donate.