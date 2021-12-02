Here's Where To Get Kentucky's Best Grilled Cheese

There's nothing like an old fashioned grilled cheese- they're delicious, they're nostalgic, and they're the epitome of comfort food.

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of each state's best grilled cheese. The website states, "After reviewing the top two or three grilled cheeses in every state according to Yelp's data, we narrowed it down to one business that had particularly standout reviews. The winning establishments range from fast-casual joints to posh restaurants."

According to Eat This, Not That!, the most delicious grilled cheese in Kentucky comes from Momma's Mustard, Pickles, & BBQ in Louisville.

Here's what the website says about the restaurant:

"If you're looking for some good old-fashioned Kansas City-style BBQ, that's exactly what you'll find at this casual Kentucky institution. But there's more to this menu than ribs and cornbread! Yelp reviewers say the grilled cheeses, which can be customized with your choice of meat, are a highlight. While the options range from fried bologna to smoked sausage, the pulled pork and brisket grilled cheese seem to be especially popular picks. Grilled cheeses come with two sides to round out the meal, including cheesy corn, baked beans, and potato salad."

