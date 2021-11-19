Here's Where To Get Kentucky's Tastiest Cookie

Everyone loves a fresh baked cookie straight from the oven. Whether your go-to is chocolate chip, oatmeal raisin, or a classic sugar cookie, I think we can all agree that cookies just hit the spot.

So where can you get the best cookies?

LoveFOOD compiled a list of each state's tastiest cookie. The website states, "Who doesn't love a perfect cookie that's slightly crispy on the outside and perfectly soft and chewy in the middle? And whether it's classic chocolate chip or something more adventurous like lavender shortbread, the USA is filled with the most incredible sweet creations. We've narrowed down the best cookie to try in every US state."

According to LoveFOOD, the best cookie in Kentucky is the Chocolate Chip Cookie from Please & Thank You in Louisville.

Here's what the website says about the cookie:

"This trendy Southern-style bakery promises the best chocolate chip cookies in Louisville and, according to customers, they deliver. If you like your cookies slightly crisp around the edges and super soft on the inside, you'll love them too. Some reviewers even suggest you arm yourself with napkins to wipe the gooey chocolate from your fingers and face. Please & Thank You also has an excellent selection of hot drinks that pair incredibly well with the cookies."

