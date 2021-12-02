Here's Where To Get Utah's Best Grilled Cheese

There's nothing like an old fashioned grilled cheese- they're delicious, they're nostalgic, and they're the epitome of comfort food.

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of each state's best grilled cheese. The website states, "After reviewing the top two or three grilled cheeses in every state according to Yelp's data, we narrowed it down to one business that had particularly standout reviews. The winning establishments range from fast-casual joints to posh restaurants."

According to Eat This, Not That!, the most delicious grilled cheese in Utah comes from Fletcher's in Park City.

Here's what the website says about the restaurant:

"Talk about an ideal aprés situation: This stylish restaurant not only provides warm, cozy vibes, but also satiating comfort fare. The short rib grilled cheese is one of them, which combines cheddar, roasted garlic aioli, tomato, and arugula. If you're really hungry, Yelp reviewers highly recommend ordering it with a side, like the rosemary fries, Brussels sprouts, or charred cauliflower with pumpkin seeds."

Click here to check out the full list of each state's best grilled cheese.