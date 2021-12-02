Hulu Teases Travis Scott 'Astroworld' Doc And Gets Dragged By Twitter

It's been less than a month since Travis Scott's fatal Astroworld Festival took place in Houston, leaving ten people dead and over 300 injured; and Hulu wasted no time telling the tale of one of the most fatal nights in concert history. On Wednesday, the streaming service announced their new documentary, entitled Astroworld: Concert from Hell, an attempt to break down the details of what really went on on that fateful November 5th evening. The synopsis for the doc read:

"Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival was supposed to be the concert of a lifetime. But it turned into a tragic nightmare. A minute-by-minute look at what happened in the crowd, the young victims who were killed, and what happens next."