Kid Cudi Reveals The Touching Final Text He Sent Virgil Abloh

By Kiyonna Anthony

December 2, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Just days after walking in Virgil Abloh's farewell Louis Vuitton show, Kid Cudi took to social media to pen a touching tribute to his late friend, who passed away on Sunday after a silent battle with cancer. The "Pursuit of Happiness" rapper shared a slew of touching photos of himself with Virgil, followed by a heartwarming message to the late designer:

"It's taken me a few days to make this post. Tryna find the right words. Virgil was the kindest most warmest soul I've ever met. He was a true visionary, genius, disrupter, epic DJ and artist, but he was also just truly a beautiful man. I've never known anyone quite like him. And I know i never will. Once in a lifetime. You changed the world forever. You did that. I love you Virgil. Goodbye my friend."

The outpouring of love for Abloh didn't stop there. Cudi took to Twitter to share the final text exchange between himself and the former LV creative director. Cudi wrote:

"Our last text was Saturday morning. Im glad I got to tell u how I felt about u. Im happy u didnt leave here not knowing. I love you Virg FOREVER."

Following Virgil's shocking death, Louis Vuitton announced his final menswear show, which took place at the Miami Marine Stadium, to pay tribute to the "life and legacy of a creative genius." Stars like Kanye West, Kim Kardashian Pharrell, Bella Hadid, Migos, Gunna ,Erykah Badu and more attended the emotional show.

Virgil passed away on Sunday after a silent battle with cancer. He was 41.

