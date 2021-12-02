Kid Cudi Reveals The Touching Final Text He Sent Virgil Abloh

Just days after walking in Virgil Abloh's farewell Louis Vuitton show, Kid Cudi took to social media to pen a touching tribute to his late friend, who passed away on Sunday after a silent battle with cancer. The "Pursuit of Happiness" rapper shared a slew of touching photos of himself with Virgil, followed by a heartwarming message to the late designer:

"It's taken me a few days to make this post. Tryna find the right words. Virgil was the kindest most warmest soul I've ever met. He was a true visionary, genius, disrupter, epic DJ and artist, but he was also just truly a beautiful man. I've never known anyone quite like him. And I know i never will. Once in a lifetime. You changed the world forever. You did that. I love you Virgil. Goodbye my friend."