Mickey Guyton Shares Video Of Her Son After ICU Stay: 'Time Is A Thief'

Mickey Guyton's son, Grayson, is seemingly back to good health.

On Thursday (December 2), the country singer, 37, shared a brief video via Twitter of the nine-month-old sitting in his high chair and playing with a "Get Well Soon" balloon that he presumably received from his November stay in the ICU. “It’s sinking in that my baby turns a year old in 2 short months,” she captioned the sweet clip, adding, “Time is a thief.”

Guyton previously revealed that her baby fell ill on November 11 and required a trip to the ICU over dehydration because of a severe stomach bug. "Seeing my baby boy like this was truly terrifying. A pediatric doctor named Dr. Grace, stayed by Grayson's side the entire time we were in the er, discovered the problem and help create a plan to heal baby Grayson,” she explained at the time in a lengthy note to fans. “Our family doctor, Dr. Nathan Ford also took action and helped Grayson secure a bed at the hospital when all the hospital's were maxed out and understaffed because of nurse shortages. I truly believe Grayson would not be on the road to a full recovery without them. Grayson is doing much better, all signs are stable and improving."

Afterward, Guyton offered an update on her little one as part of her appearance at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. "He's doing much better," Guyton told Al Roker. "He's out [of the hospital]. He's home with my husband right now. As soon as the parade's done I'm getting on a flight to be back with him for Thanksgiving."

Guyton and her husband, Grant Savoy, welcomed Grayson back in February.