Nashville Police Arrest Suspect After Finding Him On Social Media

Police in Nashville got a helpful hint in their search for the suspect of a shooting earlier this year from the suspect himself.

The case stems from an incident that occurred just before 9 p.m. on September 20 when officers responded to reports of a shooting on Crouch Drive in Nashville, WKRN reports. According to a female victim, a car pulled up to where she and her boyfriend were outside before several people began chasing them and opening fire.

The male victim told police he recognized one of the suspects as 19-year-old Amari Caples, and said that he and others had been "trying to kill him for a long time," the news outlet reports. Police were able to positively identify Caples through his Instagram account, and he was later identified in a photo lineup by one of the victims.

Caples is now facing charges of attempted criminal homicide. As of Thursday, it is unclear if any other people will be charged for the incident.

This isn't the first time technology has assisted in the capture of a suspect. In October, police in Minnesota arrested a "career criminal" after they were able to trace the GPS on an Apple Watch that he had allegedly stolen.