Over A Dozen Desserts Sold In Utah Recalled For Metal Fragments
By Ginny Reese
December 2, 2021
Over a dozen desserts that were made in the state have been recalled, according to BGR.
Kroger Co. has issued a recall for several different baked goods due to the possibility of metal fragments. If you have bought any baked goods in recent weeks, you'll definitely want to take a closer look at the item.
The recall involves about 20 different food items. The company says that metal fragments may gave gotten into the starch during the baking process.
All of the recalled items are under the Country Oven brand. Here is a list of recalled items:
- Cinnamon Rolls in 4-ounce and 2.5-ounce packages
- White Cake
- Chocolate Cake
- White/Vanilla Cake
- Yellow/Vanilla Cake
- Chocolate/Vanilla Cake
- Yellow Cake
- Bowtie Danish
- Cheese Pocket
- Angel Food Cake
- Yellow/Fudge Cake
- Red Velvet Cake
- Marble Cake
- Chocolate/Fudge Cake Single Slices
- Yellow/Caramel Cake Single Slices
- Caramel Apple Double Layer Cake
- Boston Cream Cake Double Layer Cake
- Raspberry Cake
- Party Balloon Cake
All of the recalled items were sold in stores across 30 states, including South Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Illinois, Indiana, Missouri, Ohio, Kentucky, West Virginia, Tennessee, Mississippi, Arkansas, Nebraska, Kansas, California, Oregon, Arkansas, Washington, Idaho, Colorado, Louisiana, Montana, New Mexico, Nevada, Texas, Wisconsin, Wyoming, Virginia, and Utah.
Anyone with items on the list should throw them out immediately.