This Is Denver's Highest-Rated Breakfast Restaurant

By Zuri Anderson

December 2, 2021

Breakfast foods and drinks
Photo: Getty Images

They are many delicious things to look forward to when it comes to breakfast.

Touted as the "most important meal of the day," you can help yourself to omelets, pancakes, skillets, and all kinds of tasty dishes soon after you wake up. Thankfully, there are some restaurants that are dedicated to breakfast.

Yelp laid out the highest-rated breakfast restaurants in the Mile High City. Claiming the top spot on the website is...

Denver Biscuit Company!

Here's what one Yelp reviewer had to say about the iconic restaurant:

"Breakfast at the Biscuit Company is something I will continue to dream about until I'm back in Denver. I opted for a half and half sausage and mushroom gravy on my biscuit sandwich. Each side of the plate was equally amazing. The fresh hot cinnamon roll is a sugar meal in and of itself. Can I award six stars?" -- C David S.

Here are the Top 10 breakfast restaurants in the Denver area, according to Yelp:

  1. Denver Biscuit Company
  2. Snooze, an A.M. Eatery
  3. Onefold
  4. Four Friends Kitchen
  5. Exile Kitchen Denver
  6. The Delectable Egg-Denver
  7. Butcher Book Cafe
  8. Fox Run Cafe
  9. Cafe Miriam
  10. Five Points Kitchen

Click here to see more Denver breakfast spots.

