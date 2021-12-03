Find Out How To Stay In The Grinch's Famous Cave In Utah

By Ginny Reese

December 3, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Fans of Dr. Seuss' children's book "How the Grinch Stole Christmas" can now stay in the Grinch's cave, reported ABC 4. It's available for booking just in time for Christmas.

Booking begins on December 3rd and lasts until December 23rd. The multi-level cave spans 5,700 square feet and is located just outside of Boulder, Utah.

The classic children's book has been brought to life by designers and was hand-carved on the side of a massive stone mountain. The kitchen is stocked with roastable beast, Who-pudding, and Who-Hash. The Grinch's organ will be in the music room along with Max's drum set. You can even find a stash of furry green pants in the armoire.

Click here to check out photos of inside the cave. Check out a video of the cave below.

The Grinch-tastic magic was able to come to life through a partnership with Dr. Seuss Enterprises and Vacasa.

Guests can book a night in the cave by visiting Vacasa.com.

The best part is that the nightly rate is super affordable. To honor the book's original release in 1957, the cave can be rented for only $19.57 per night.

