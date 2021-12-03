Here's The Best South Carolina Restaurant On 'Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives'

For 15 years, Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives has been traveling across the country to highlight some amazing food and local restaurants that customers can't seem to get enough of.

Host Guy Fieri, the mayor of Flavortown himself, has stopped by several restaurants around the Palmetto State to shine a spotlight on some popular, little-known and unique dishes in South Carolina on the fan-favorite show. Check here to see a full list of all the Charleston restaurants that have earned a coveted spot on Diners, Drive-ins & Dives.

Delish compiled a list of the best restaurant in each state that was featured on the iconic show. So of all the South Carolina restaurants featured on the show, which one was named the best?

The Glass Onion

This Charleston eatery describes itself as one of the city's "original home grown neighborhood-based, locally focused, all natural restaurants," according to its website. The Glass Onion first appeared on the hit show during Season 13, Episode 11, which aired in February 2012, and again during a special April 2014 episode in Season 19. Here's what Delish had to say:

"The Glass Onion is an institution just off of the Savannah Highway in Charleston, South Carolina. The elevated Southern comfort food spot highlights the freshest ingredients that the Low County has to offer, from shrimp and grits to fried quail."

Check here to see the full list of the best restaurant in each state that was featured on Diners, Drive-ins & Dives.