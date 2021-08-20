Here's Every Charleston Restaurant Featured On 'Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives'

By Sarah Tate

March 1, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Visitors from all over come to the South Carolina coast to experience the simple, yet beautiful, wonder that is Charleston and all it holds, taking a stroll along the riverfront or simply enjoying a night out during a warm, summer evening.

In addition to the view, the city has a multitude of amazing restaurants that offer a range in cuisine, so you are sure to find anything your heart (or stomach) desires. From Caribbean cuisine and soul food to popular diners and delicious sandwiches, this city has plenty of choices to answer the age-old question, "What's for dinner?"

As a way to showcase the culinary diversity of Charleston, nearly half a dozen eateries have been featured on Food Network's long-running hit show Diners, Drive-ins & Dives, hosted by Guy Fieri. Listed below are all the Charleston-area restaurants Fieri has visited since the show premiered in 2007.

These are the restaurants that have closed since they appeared on the show:

  • Perfectly Franks: Season 13, Episode 4 (December 2011)
  • Dixie Supply Bakery and Cafe: Season 14, Episode 13 (July 2012)
