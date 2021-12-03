Michigan Football Unveils New Special Logo To Honor School Shooting Victims
By Kelly Fisher
December 3, 2021
The Michigan Wolverines unveiled a special logo to honor the victims and survivors of the Oxford High School shooting earlier this week. Michigan Football tweeted: “We are proud to represent the state of Michigan and all of its communities,” hashtagging #OxfordStrong is #MichiganStrong. The team added in a statement:
“Our uniforms will feature a special logo during Saturday’s Big Ten Championship Game [December 4]. The shape is of Oxford’s ‘Block O,’ many to honor all victims, survivors, and community members. The ’TM’ and ’42’ pay tribute to football player Tate Myre. Tate, Hana St. Juliana, Madisyn Baldwin, and Justin Shilling, whose lives were senselessly lost earlier this week, are represented by four blue hearts.”
Four students were killed in the tragedy on Tuesday (November 30): Shilling, 17, Myre, 16, St. Juliana, 14, and Baldwin, 17. Several other victims — including a teacher — were transported to local hospitals to be treated for injuries.
💛#OxfordStrong // #MichiganStrong https://t.co/DAZgkxgRP0 pic.twitter.com/ei48tpUhU1— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) December 3, 2021
Sophomore student Ethan Crumbley, 15, is accused of the deadly shooting, reportedly with a weapon purchased by his father. He was taken into custody on Tuesday afternoon. Crumbly, who will be charged as an adult, faces one count of terrorism causing death, four counts of first-degree murder, seven counts of assault with intent to murder, and 12 counts of possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
Oxford County Sheriff Michael Bouchard issued a statement the night following the tragedy:
“I just left Oxford high school after a detailed walk-through and examination of the scene and evidence. As I reflect on the day, it is one that is filled with overwhelming sadness. My heart aches for families that will never be the same and a quiet sweet community that had its innocence shattered. I have seen far too many bodies and death in my career, but children’s are always the worst. I am super proud of our team as they continue to work through the night and I know the work they did this day saved lives. It is also evident from the scene that the lockdown protocols, training and equipment Oxford schools had in place saved lives as well. I will close this day with more prayers, as we will be back at it in a couple of hours.”