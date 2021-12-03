Michigan Football Unveils New Special Logo To Honor School Shooting Victims

The Michigan Wolverines unveiled a special logo to honor the victims and survivors of the Oxford High School shooting earlier this week. Michigan Football tweeted: “We are proud to represent the state of Michigan and all of its communities,” hashtagging #OxfordStrong is #MichiganStrong. The team added in a statement:

“Our uniforms will feature a special logo during Saturday’s Big Ten Championship Game [December 4]. The shape is of Oxford’s ‘Block O,’ many to honor all victims, survivors, and community members. The ’TM’ and ’42’ pay tribute to football player Tate Myre. Tate, Hana St. Juliana, Madisyn Baldwin, and Justin Shilling, whose lives were senselessly lost earlier this week, are represented by four blue hearts.”

Four students were killed in the tragedy on Tuesday (November 30): Shilling, 17, Myre, 16, St. Juliana, 14, and Baldwin, 17. Several other victims — including a teacher — were transported to local hospitals to be treated for injuries.