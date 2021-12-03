North Carolina Man Fulfills Promise To Wife With Big Lottery Win

A North Carolina man's promise to his wife paid off this week when he scored a big prize in the state lottery.

David Hosmer, a retired ceiling installer from Durham, recently won $30 in a North Carolina Education Lottery game that he used to buy another $20 Ultimate 7's ticket from the Food Lion on Sherron Road. His luck carried through to another win, this time leading to a $100,000 prize. When he saw the six-figure prize, he couldn't believe it.

"My hands were shaking," he recalled. "Then a smile came across my face and I started grinning ear to ear. I called my wife and she started screaming."

The prize was a long time coming, with Hosmer fulfilling a promise he made to his wife long ago that he would win the lottery someday.

"I told her I was going to win one day and my day finally came," he said.

Hosmer claimed his prize at lottery headquarters on Wednesday (December 1), taking home $70,756 after state and federal taxes.

So what does he plan to do with his new winnings? Hosmer told lottery officials that he wants to help his wife pay off her new car and then take a tropical vacation to Hawaii.