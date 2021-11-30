North Carolina Man 'Accidentally' Wins Two $25,000 A Year For Life Prizes

A man in North Carolina accidentally purchased two identical Lucky for Life tickets, but ended up scoring double the prize.

When collecting his prize, Scotty Thomas, of Fayetteville, explained to NC Education Lottery officials how he ended up accidentally buying two of the same Lucky for Life ticket.

"I was just laying in bed watching a basketball game on TV and I couldn't remember if I filled it out or not," he said. "I went ahead and filled it out again and the next morning my son asked why there were two different amounts listed. I realized, 'I think I filled it out twice.'"

Instead of being a costly "mistake," the accidental purchases actually led to a double win, each scoring a prize of $25,000 a year for life.

"When I realized I won, I had to lay down on the floor because I really just couldn't believe it," he said. "It's just a blessing."

Thomas claimed his prize at lottery headquarters on Monday, where he had multiple ways to accept the money. He could accept the $25,000 a year for life for each, totaling $50,000 each year, or he could get a lump sum of $390,000 each. He could also mix and match, with one prize getting the $25,000 annuity and the other being a one-time lump sum.

In the end, he ended up choosing the lump sum payment for both for a total of $780,000. After taxes, he took home $551,851, which he plans to invest into his business and help his family.