The Yummiest Cookies In Washington Are At This Award-Winning Bakery

By Zuri Anderson

December 3, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Cookies are amazing treats, snacks, and post-meal desserts. Most restaurants, bakeries, cafes, and even stores sell these delicious sweets. What makes them even better are the various flavors and ways you can make them.

From the classic chocolate chip and oatmeal raisin to shortbreads and macarons, the sky is the limit. You can even make delightful creations like ice cream sandwiches. Cookies also lend themselves well to vegan tastes, too.

But where can you find the tastiest cookies in Washington state? According to Spoon University, you should head over to...

Hello Robin!

This is what writers had to say about the bakery:

"Robin, this Seattle bakery's namesake, started winning awards for her whoopie pies and other baked goods years before she found a storefront. Now, it's hard to keep track of the awards and the number of cookies that fly out of the oven every day. Some flavors are traditional, but the Orange Habanero Chocolate Chip is a huge hit, especially when served with ice cream."

Hello Robin has two locations in Seattle: Capitol Hill (522 19th Ave E) and University Village (2570 NE University Village St). They're available for takeout and delivery.

Click here to find other American spots serving tasty cookies.

