This Is The Best Cake In All Of Utah

By Ginny Reese

December 3, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Cake is a staple to tons of celebrations — whether it’s your birthday, your wedding, an anniversary, or a graduation.

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of each state's best cake. The website states, "Thanks to reviews, feedback from locals, and bakers' rankings on competition shows, we put together a definitive list of our favorite cakes in the United States."

According to Eat This, Not That!, the best cake in all of Utah is the Olive Oil Cake at Tulie Bakery in Salt Lake City. The bakery's website states that their shop "focuses on pure, high quality ingredients, and has wonderful croissants and many other morning pastries, cakes, cookies, tarts, hot-pressed sandwiches, seasonal soups, and salads."

Here's what the website says about the cake:

"Olive Oil Cake is a favorite among locals at Tulie Bakery, with reviewers describing it as "scrumptious" and "out of this world good." Because it's so popular, this particular cake often sells out quickly so be sure to stop by early in the day."

Click here to check out the full list of each state's best cake.

