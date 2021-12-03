You Might See Yourself On A Boat In Old Dominion's New Fan Video

December 3, 2021

55th Annual CMA Awards - Show
Photo: Getty Images

If you were on a boat this summer, you might wind up in the new Old Dominion music video.

The country band announced its plans to premiere a fan video for their smash summer anthem, “I Was On A Boat That Day.” The new music video, set for Saturday (December 4) at 9 a.m., Old Dominion announced.

The song — written by Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne and each member of Old Dominion — released earlier this year, aiming to let “this sun and the rum just do what it does” on a boat… even if that means leaving your partner on land: “Is she gone for the summer?/ Gone for the night?/ Gone for the weekend or the rest of my life?/ Was she laughing?/ Was she crying as she walked away?/ I can't say/ I was on a boat that day”

Old Dominion marked the release of their latest album, Time, Tequila & Therapy, with an exclusive iHeartCountry Album Release Party in October. “I Was On A Boat That Day” is included on the album, along with “Hawaii,” “All I Know About Girls,” and more. Watch the band’s original “I Was On A Boat That Day” music video here:

