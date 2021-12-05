73-Year-Old Volunteer Dies From Injuries From Mass. Farm 'Comfort Animal'

An elderly volunteer has died from injuries caused by a "comfort animal" on a Massachusetts farm, authorities confirmed to WCVB.

Bolton Police Chief Warren Nelson confirmed the 73-year-old woman was injured by livestock while volunteering at Cultivate Care Farms in Bolton just after 9:00 a.m. on Saturday (December 4).

Local police officers, firefighters and emergency medical technicians responded to the scene after the woman's injuries were reported.

Nelson confirmed the 73-year-old was transported to Marlborough Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Authorities have not released the woman's name to the public as of Sunday (December 5) morning or specify what type of animal was responsible for the injuries other than confirming it was livestock.

Nelson said all of the animals at Cultivate Care Farms are considered to be comfort animals.

The farm was scheduled to host its first "Winter Market" event on Saturday prior to the incident taking place, which was later canceled in a since-deleted post shared by the farm's Facebook account.

The event features live music and showcases local vendors selling artisan products.

Cultivate Care Farms became a nonprofit organization in 2017 and aims "to empower clients and the community in realizing their mental health goals through Farm-Based Therapy, wellness programming, and community outreach," according to its website.