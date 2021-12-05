Major Update On Kyler Murray, DeAndre Hopkins' Injury Statuses

The Arizona Cardinals' two biggest offensive weapons will be available for Sunday's (December 5) game against the Chicago Bears.

NFL Network's Stacey Dales reports Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury confirmed both quarterback Kyler Murray and wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins will be active for Week 13.

"#AZCardinals Head Coach Kliff Kingsbury just officially told me that Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins are both playing today versus the #Bears," Dales tweeted Sunday morning.

On Saturday (December 4), ESPN's Adam Schefter reported both Murray and Hopkins were listed as questionable, but expected to play in Sunday's game, a source confirmed.

Murray is currently dealing with a lingering ankle injury while Hopkins -- his primary option at wide receiver -- has a hamstring issue.