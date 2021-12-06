Billie Eilish doesn't just star in her latest music video—she took the reigns on directing and editing, as well.

On Monday (December 6), Eilish dropped the video for her her latest single off her sophomore album Happier Than Ever. Not only does Eilish star in the video for 'Male Fantasy,' but she excitedly shared with fans that she also directed and edited the visual.

"Directed and EDITED BY meeeeeeeeeee!" Eilish exclaimed on Instagram ahead of the song's release. "One of my first videos to edit all alone and it was such a fun task and very very satisfying."

When the video finally dropped, the 19-year-old singer once again took to Instagram to share her excitement over the project. "directing and editing this video was such a joy and the best experience from start to finish. go go go watch it now hope you enjoy," she wrote alongside a clip from the music video.