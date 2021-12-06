Heavy Winds Flip Over Middle Tennessee School Bus With Driver On Board
By Sarah Tate
December 6, 2021
Another Middle Tennessee school bus was involved in an early morning accident after heavy winds in the mid-state caused it to blow over on the road.
A school bus in Trousdale County was flipped onto its side on Old Highway 25 around 6 a.m. Monday (December 6) after heavy winds swept through the region, WKRN reports. The driver, Don Robinson, said the bus was sitting at his house so no students were on board at the time. Robinson, however, was inside but is expected to be OK.
Photos from the incident show a camper sitting on top of the overturned school bus. Robinson said he was preparing to start the bus when it flipped on its side and began spinning, eventually coming to a stop with the RV on top. He was able to escape the bus after calling a friend for help.
"I feel great," he said. "It could have been a lot worse."
Here’s a look at that heartbreaking photo of the trousdale County School Bus that flipped over by heavy winds with the driver still inside.. the driver is expected to be ok 🙏 #STORM12ALERT #TNWX pic.twitter.com/EKB9IqWjaA— Ray of sunshine! (@LarontaBarbee) December 6, 2021
Several other structures in Trousdale County were impacted by the storms as well, with multiple bars getting destroyed and trees uprooted, the news outlet reports.
Trousdale County Schools, which confirmed that none of its buses were on the road at the time, will be closed Monday to evaluate the damage left behind from the severe weather that cut a path through the mid-state.