Heavy Winds Flip Over Middle Tennessee School Bus With Driver On Board

Another Middle Tennessee school bus was involved in an early morning accident after heavy winds in the mid-state caused it to blow over on the road.

A school bus in Trousdale County was flipped onto its side on Old Highway 25 around 6 a.m. Monday (December 6) after heavy winds swept through the region, WKRN reports. The driver, Don Robinson, said the bus was sitting at his house so no students were on board at the time. Robinson, however, was inside but is expected to be OK.

Photos from the incident show a camper sitting on top of the overturned school bus. Robinson said he was preparing to start the bus when it flipped on its side and began spinning, eventually coming to a stop with the RV on top. He was able to escape the bus after calling a friend for help.

"I feel great," he said. "It could have been a lot worse."