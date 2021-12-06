Heavy Winds Flip Over Middle Tennessee School Bus With Driver On Board

By Sarah Tate

December 6, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Another Middle Tennessee school bus was involved in an early morning accident after heavy winds in the mid-state caused it to blow over on the road.

A school bus in Trousdale County was flipped onto its side on Old Highway 25 around 6 a.m. Monday (December 6) after heavy winds swept through the region, WKRN reports. The driver, Don Robinson, said the bus was sitting at his house so no students were on board at the time. Robinson, however, was inside but is expected to be OK.

Photos from the incident show a camper sitting on top of the overturned school bus. Robinson said he was preparing to start the bus when it flipped on its side and began spinning, eventually coming to a stop with the RV on top. He was able to escape the bus after calling a friend for help.

"I feel great," he said. "It could have been a lot worse."

Several other structures in Trousdale County were impacted by the storms as well, with multiple bars getting destroyed and trees uprooted, the news outlet reports.

Trousdale County Schools, which confirmed that none of its buses were on the road at the time, will be closed Monday to evaluate the damage left behind from the severe weather that cut a path through the mid-state.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices