Mike Shinoda just released his latest mixtape/art project ZIGGURATS as an NFT that was only limited to 5,000 copies. Unsurprisingly, those sold out in lightning speed, but fans who weren't able to get their hands on one don't have to fret because the Linkin Park cofounder also shared the music on streaming services.

You can listen to the full ZIGGURATS mixtape above.

Shinoda has been a champion of NFTs this year and explained why he decided to release this project in that format.

“I know there are a lot of fans who are curious about NFTs but haven’t tried it yet. So I designed this release to be an easy 'first NFT,'" he said in a statement. "There are multiple blockchains, this release is onTezos. I chose Tezos because it’s a green blockchain, with one of the lowest carbon footprints of any popular chain. We’ve all bought an app we 'own,' like Microsoft Word, or a music plugin, or an item in a game. But those items are unlimited in number. The difference here is that the NFT is limited edition, highlighting the value of authenticity, rarity, and originality.”

In other news, Shinoda was nominated for a 2022 Grammy for his remix of Deftones' "Passenger." This marks his seventh Grammy nod and first without the rest of his Linkin Park bandmates. The band has two golden gramophones to its name: Best Rap/Sung Collaboration in 2005 for "Numb/Encore" and Best Hard Rock Performance in 2001 for "Crawling."