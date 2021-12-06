Jimmie Allen Is Already Promising More Dates On His First Headlining Tour

By Kelly Fisher

December 6, 2021

A Capitol Fourth 2021
Photo: Getty Images

Jimmie Allen is hitting the road on his first headlining tour. The “Freedom Was A Highway” singer announced the list of tour dates coming up on the tour that features guests Neon Union. He wrote on Instagram:

“I’m heading out on my first ever headlining tour 2022 ‘Down Home Tour’ I’m bringing my brothers @neonunionmusic. Can’t wait to see old friends and make new ones. More dates will be added next year”

Of course, fans are here for it. Many of them quickly dropped comments, eager to get tickets — and even advocating for more tour stops: “Can’t wait!!!!! 🔥 so proud of you!” “Don’t be shy add South Carolina,” “Congratulations!! Please come to Portland, OR!!” “Yayyyyyy🔥,” some of them wrote. See Allen’s tour dates here:

Allen marked major successes this year, including earning the New Artist of the Year award at the Country Music Awards in Nashville last month. It was a historic nomination — he and Mickey Guyton were two Black artists competing in the same category for the first time at the awards show — and Allen delivered an emotional acceptance speech when he won the award. Next, Allen is nominated for a GRAMMY Award in the Best New Artist category.

