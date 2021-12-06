Jimmie Allen Is Already Promising More Dates On His First Headlining Tour

Jimmie Allen is hitting the road on his first headlining tour. The “Freedom Was A Highway” singer announced the list of tour dates coming up on the tour that features guests Neon Union. He wrote on Instagram:

“I’m heading out on my first ever headlining tour 2022 ‘Down Home Tour’ I’m bringing my brothers @neonunionmusic. Can’t wait to see old friends and make new ones. More dates will be added next year”

Of course, fans are here for it. Many of them quickly dropped comments, eager to get tickets — and even advocating for more tour stops: “Can’t wait!!!!! 🔥 so proud of you!” “Don’t be shy add South Carolina,” “Congratulations!! Please come to Portland, OR!!” “Yayyyyyy🔥,” some of them wrote. See Allen’s tour dates here: