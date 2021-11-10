Jimmie Allen's Emotional CMA Win Will Make You Tear Up Too
By Ariel King
November 11, 2021
Jimmie Allen was incredibly emotional as he accepted his award as this year's New Artist of the Year at the Country Music Association Awards in Nashville on Wednesday, November 10. The country singer's eyes were visibly red as he began to cry, thanking his family and discussing his journey to get to this point.
Allen made CMA Awards history alongside Mickey Guyton when it was announced that the two would both be competing in the New Artist of the Year category, with the two becoming the first time the awards show had two Black artists competing in the same category. As he accepted his award, Allen reflected on his relationship with Charley Pride, and how the singer had long been an inspiration for his own career.
We are crying with you @JimmieAllen!! Your hard work is paying off!! Congrats to the New Artist Of The Year! 🏆❤️ #CMAAwards pic.twitter.com/84kxt9Dgp5— iHeartCountry (@iHeartCountry) November 11, 2021
Allen accepted his award prior to performing at the show, with the artist singing his song "Freedom Was A Highway" at the awards ceremony.
The country singer was recently a contestant on the 30th season of Dancing With the Stars, but had been eliminated earlier this week. He performed a few of Janet Jackson's hits prior to being eliminated. After being voted off, Allen took to Instagram to share more about his experience on the show, stating that he had a fun time. Highlights from his run on DWTS included the time he revealed he just might be Britney Spears' no. 1 fan, the time he brought Mulanto life, and his Captain Hook costume. The country singer may have had a rough start during his first performance on the show, but he managed to turn around and blow viewers away with each performance.