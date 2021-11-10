Jimmie Allen's Emotional CMA Win Will Make You Tear Up Too

Jimmie Allen was incredibly emotional as he accepted his award as this year's New Artist of the Year at the Country Music Association Awards in Nashville on Wednesday, November 10. The country singer's eyes were visibly red as he began to cry, thanking his family and discussing his journey to get to this point.

Allen made CMA Awards history alongside Mickey Guyton when it was announced that the two would both be competing in the New Artist of the Year category, with the two becoming the first time the awards show had two Black artists competing in the same category. As he accepted his award, Allen reflected on his relationship with Charley Pride, and how the singer had long been an inspiration for his own career.