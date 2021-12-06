Kid Cudi Met Co-Star Meryl Streep For The First Time, Here's How It Went

Kid Cudi was truly reconnected with the kid in him over the weekend after meeting Meryl Streep at the premiere of Adam Mckay's Don’t Look Up. The "Pursuit of Happiness" singer, who co-stars in the new Netflix comedy alongside the multi-Oscar winning actress, took to Twitter to give a play by play of his time at the premiere and meeting Streep for the first time ever. Cudi tweeted:

"Feelin really good about this one. Hits theaters Dec 10th, Netflix Dec 24th. Make sure yall check it out. I met Meryl Streep tn and she showed me so much love about Dont Look Up. I fuckin adore her so it was a very VERY big deal. Gassed. Meryl is fam now."