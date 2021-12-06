Luke Bryan, Carrie Underwood & More Unite For A Country Christmas Cause

Christmas is the season of giving and some of your favorite country stars like Luke Bryan and Carrie Underwood have united for a special cause.

As part of Nashville's Gaylord Opryland Resort's 38th annual A Country Christmas event, Bryan, Underwood and more have teamed up with some genre peers for the Parade of Trees display, which showcases artist-decorated trees. Among the participants include Grand Ole Opry members Alan Jackson, Darius Rucker, Josh Turner, Keith Urban and Reba McEntire, as well as Eric Church, George Strait and Mickey Guyton. The Parade of Trees display will appear at the resort's Garden Conservatory until January 2, 2022 as a self-guided tour.

In addition to their themed trees, all of the acts have donated "Once in a Lifetime" VIP experiences, where fans will be able to bid on the prizes until January 12, 2022. iHeartRadio listeners can use the code IHEART for 100 extra entries. The initiative will benefit the First Responders Children’s Foundation and provide scholarships and mental health services to children who have lost a parent in the line of duty. Guests visiting the exhibit can scan QR codes at each tree location to donate and gain access to win the designated artists' VIP prize packages. Fans can also bid on the sweepstakes online.

"The holidays are a great time for us to come together and raise awareness for great organizations," Bryan said in a statement. "That’s why I’ve joined together with a few of my label-mates to create the 'Parade of Trees' which supports the First Responders Children’s Foundation. I hope everyone will go to CharityStars.com/ParadeOfTrees and enter to win my 'Live In Las Vegas' VIP Experience to join me in Las Vegas next year and help support the families this wonderful organization serves."