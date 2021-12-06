Maren Morris Performs Iconic Christmas Song At D.C. Tree Lighting Ceremony

The 99th National Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony hosted an all-star lineup in Washington D.C., and Maren Morris took to Instagram to share a few scenes from “the Christmas party hop. 🎄”

Morris shared a few snapshots from the evening — in her post and on her story — along with with a clip from her performance. The “I Could Use A Love Song” singer delivered a rendition of “Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree,” perfectly positioned in front of the festively-decorated tree.

Of course, fans dropped comments applauding the country artist’s performance — and even encouraged: “Please do a Christmas album with Ryan 😍” Morris and her husband, fellow singer-songwriter Ryan Hurd, released their hit duet “Chasing After You” earlier this year. The song, which portrays an on-again, off-again couple, was released on Hurd’s debut album, Pelago.

CBS broadcast the 2021 ceremony on Sunday evening (December 25), “offering a special opportunity for friends and families across the country to tune in and celebrate this holiday tradition from the comfort of home.” Other performers in the lineup included LL Cool J, Billy Porter, Chris Stapleton, H.E.R., Juanes, Keb’ Mo’, Kristen Chenoweth, Patti LaBelle, the U.S. Army Band Downrage, and the Howard University Gospel Choir. Watch Morris perform “Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree” here: