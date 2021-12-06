Olivia Rodrigo Unveils New Tour Dates: 'SOUR TOUR IS FINALLY HAPPENING!!!'

Olivia Rodrigo is “FINALLY” hitting the road on her “Sour” Tour, and she just unveiled the list of tour dates.

The “good 4 u” star gushed on Instagram on Monday morning (December 6): “SOUR TOUR IS FINALLY HAPPENING!!!” The tour will include special guests Gracie Abrams, Holly Humberstone and Baby Queen in select dates. Rodrigo announced “tix on sale Friday!!!!💗🎸💜🌈”

Rodrigo dropped a major hint about the upcoming tour on TikTok on Sunday night (December 5). Captioned only with two emojis — a pair of eyes — Rodrigo sits cross-legged on the floor tossing pens into a mug. “If I get this in, I’m gonna dye my hair pink,” she says of the first pen. “If I get this in, I’m gonna get a dog,” she says next. “If I get this in, I’m gonna make an album called Sweet.” All of those pens miss, however, until she says “if I get this in, I’m going on tour.” Rodrigo’s jaw dropped, and she smiled at the camera after her huge hint to fans.

Rodrigo’s debut album has been a smash hit since its release in May. Emotional tracks like “brutal,” “traitor,” “drivers license” and “good 4 u” have been massively popular among listeners, and have earned the 18-year-old pop star many award nominations, including several GRAMMYs (including song of the year, best pop vocal album and other categories). See her list of tour dates here: