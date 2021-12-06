Olivia Rodrigo Unveils New Tour Dates: 'SOUR TOUR IS FINALLY HAPPENING!!!'
By Kelly Fisher
December 6, 2021
Olivia Rodrigo is “FINALLY” hitting the road on her “Sour” Tour, and she just unveiled the list of tour dates.
The “good 4 u” star gushed on Instagram on Monday morning (December 6): “SOUR TOUR IS FINALLY HAPPENING!!!” The tour will include special guests Gracie Abrams, Holly Humberstone and Baby Queen in select dates. Rodrigo announced “tix on sale Friday!!!!💗🎸💜🌈”
Rodrigo dropped a major hint about the upcoming tour on TikTok on Sunday night (December 5). Captioned only with two emojis — a pair of eyes — Rodrigo sits cross-legged on the floor tossing pens into a mug. “If I get this in, I’m gonna dye my hair pink,” she says of the first pen. “If I get this in, I’m gonna get a dog,” she says next. “If I get this in, I’m gonna make an album called Sweet.” All of those pens miss, however, until she says “if I get this in, I’m going on tour.” Rodrigo’s jaw dropped, and she smiled at the camera after her huge hint to fans.
Rodrigo’s debut album has been a smash hit since its release in May. Emotional tracks like “brutal,” “traitor,” “drivers license” and “good 4 u” have been massively popular among listeners, and have earned the 18-year-old pop star many award nominations, including several GRAMMYs (including song of the year, best pop vocal album and other categories). See her list of tour dates here: