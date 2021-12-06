These Louisiana Cities Are Among The Most Sinful In The U.S.

There's more than one "Sin City" in America, and three are right here in Louisiana.

Even if a city praised for its virtues, no place is without is own vices. From gambling and smoking to excessive drinking and laziness, plenty of Americans face health issues and struggles with addiction. WalletHub released a list comparing over 180 cities across the country to determine which were the most "sinful." Three cities in Louisiana made the cut, and two of them scored a place in the Top 20.

So which Louisiana cities are some of the most "sinful" in America?

No. 16: Baton Rouge

No. 18: New Orleans

No. 36: Shreveport

According to a breakdown of the list, both Baton Rouge and New Orleans ranked high across multiple factors, such as jealousy, vices and anger. Baton Rouge even ranked first in laziness while Shreveport and New Orleans came in second and tenth, respectively. On the other hand, all three ranked toward the bottom of the list for greed.

To determine the list, WalletHub compared 182 cities across seven factors: anger & hatred, jealousy, excesses & vices, greed, lust, vanity and laziness. These factors were then evaluated using 37 relevant metrics, including violent crimes per 1,000 residents, bully rate, number of mass shootings, share of obese adults, excessive drinking, casinos per capita, adult entertainment establishments per capita, teen birth rate, tanning salons per capita, volunteer rate, share of adults not exercising, and more.

