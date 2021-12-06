Utah Man Jumps Onto Hood Of His Car To Save It From Thieves

A Utah man took matters into his own hands when someone tried to steal his car. The Salt Lake City man prevented his car from being stolen by jumping on the hood as the thief was backing out of the victim's driveway, reported 2 KUTV.

David Williamson, 54, got into the driver seat of the victim's car in Taylorsville and tried to back out onto the road. The victim wasn't just going to stand by and let it happen, though. He "jumped onto the hood of his vehicle" to try and stop Williamson, according to officers.

A probable cause statement said that Williamson then got out of the vehicle holding a wrench. The victim was then able to keep Williamson from running away and they both fell to the ground.

According to police, Williamson was carrying a knife. They noted that he is "a restricted person and cannot possess any dangerous weapons."

The probable cause statement read, "He reached for the knife while fighting with the victim, causing the victim to fear for his life."

Police later found "multiple burglary tools" on Williamson along with pouches of drugs and drug paraphernalia. He was booked into the Salt Lake County jail and arrested on multiple charges.