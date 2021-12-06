2 Utah Men Arrested For Kidnapping Man And Forcing Him To Withdraw Money

Two men were arrested in Utah after allegedly kidnapping a man and forcing him to withdraw money at multiple locations, reported 2 KUTV.

An arrest affidavit states that police responded to a call about a gun at a Maverick gas station. Then, another call came in about a man with a gun at a Love's gas station.

Officers responded to the call and found a man who had been left there.

According to the arrest documents, the victim told police that two men had kicked open the door of the hotel room he was staying in. The men allegedly had a gun and pointed it at the victim. That's when they took him to the Maverick and forced him to withdraw money from an ATM. They then took the victim to the Love's to withdraw money at that ATM as well.

Love's staff gave surveillance footage to police, and police were able to determine an address where the suspects may have been staying.

53-year-old Stewart Lanza was arrested on a warrant and was described as an accomplice during the events. 53-year-old Avery J. Oyale Holyelkface admitted to owning the gun that was used it he events and said he confronted the victim about money that was owed. Avery also said he was the one that drove the victim to the ATM machines.

Both men were booked into the Iron County Sheriff's Office on Sunday.