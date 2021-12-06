Utah Woman Arrested For Driving Recklessly Around Driver She 'Hates'

A woman was arrested in Salt Lake City on Saturday when she was seen driving recklessly around another driver, reported 2 KUTV. The woman later admitted to police that the driver she flew past was someone that "she hated."

Aspasia Crouse, 36, was seen driving recklessly near 5300 S Vine Street in Murray. That's when an officer witnessed Crouse yelling at another driver from inside her vehicle.

According to the police officer, Crouse "aggressively and illegally" passed the other vehicle. The pass was made in oncoming traffic. During the maneuver, Crouse allegedly tried to run the other vehicle off the road.

The police officer explained that Crouse slammed on the brakes and made two illegal U-turns. She was then pulled over and taken into custody.

According to arrest documents, it was later determined that Crouse " "knew who the driver was and conducted these reckless actions because she had a poor relationship" with her.

Police later confirmed that Crouse said, "I did it because I hate her."

Crouse was booked into Salt Lake County Jail on offenses of stalking, reckless endangerment, and reckless driving.