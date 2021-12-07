Members of Foo Fighters, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Queens of the Stone Age, Tool and more teamed up over the weekend to jam together for a good cause.

The all-star band comprised Foo Fighters’ Taylor Hawkins; QOTSA's Josh Homme and Troy Van Leeuwen; Tool’s Danny Carey; RHCP's Chad Smith; Jane’s Addiction's Chris Chaney, and Ozzy Osbourne/Post Malone producer Andrew Watt and performed a mix of covers and originals during the Bring Back the Arts benefit for Malibu Elementary School.

Footage from the event shows Hawkins taking on Rod Stewart’s “Hot Legs” and Homme covering Warren Zevon’s “Werewolves of London,” as well as singing his own QOTSA song “Go with the Flow.” The full band also busted out The Clash’s “Should I Stay or Should I Go.”

Watch footage of the all-star jam below.