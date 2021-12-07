Foo Fighters, RHCP, Tool And QOTSA Members Team For All-Star Jam: Watch
By Katrina Nattress
December 7, 2021
Members of Foo Fighters, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Queens of the Stone Age, Tool and more teamed up over the weekend to jam together for a good cause.
The all-star band comprised Foo Fighters’ Taylor Hawkins; QOTSA's Josh Homme and Troy Van Leeuwen; Tool’s Danny Carey; RHCP's Chad Smith; Jane’s Addiction's Chris Chaney, and Ozzy Osbourne/Post Malone producer Andrew Watt and performed a mix of covers and originals during the Bring Back the Arts benefit for Malibu Elementary School.
Footage from the event shows Hawkins taking on Rod Stewart’s “Hot Legs” and Homme covering Warren Zevon’s “Werewolves of London,” as well as singing his own QOTSA song “Go with the Flow.” The full band also busted out The Clash’s “Should I Stay or Should I Go.”
Watch footage of the all-star jam below.
This isn't the first time many of these musicians have played together this year. Hawkins and Chaney are two-thirds of a supergroup called NHC, which also features Dave Navarro. The trio played its first full show last month, with Hawkins' teenage son making a special appearance. Chaney, Smith and Watts, billed as the Earthlings, will be backing Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder on an upcoming solo tour. See those tour dates here.