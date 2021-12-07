How Ed Sheeran 'Almost Killed' Elton John During A Music Video Shoot

Ed Sheeran and Elton John teamed up to spread Christmas cheer this holiday season with the release of their new song 'Merry Christmas.' In addition to dropping the festive track, they also released a holly jolly music video to accompany it.

During a recent interview, Sheeran revealed all was not merry and bright while the pair filmed the 'Merry Christmas' music video. Turns out, Sheean "almost killed" his friend and collaborator during a shot gone wrong.

"We just shot a Christmas music video. I almost killed him with a bell," Sheeran said. "On the video, there's footage of... I'm dressed up as sort of sexy Santa Claus and I kick a present, but the present had a big metal bell on top of it. I showed him the footage of it today, because we slowed it down and the bell flew past his head and would've cracked him in the head."

"Oh my God, the horror that went through my body when it was flying through the air," Sheeran continued. Luckily, the bell missed John and all was well. "But, man, the music video is wild. We've parodied all the great British music videos that came at Christmas," Sheeran added.